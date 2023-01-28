Govt reconstitutes board of directors of J&K Cements Limited

Srinagar, Jan 28: The government on Saturday reconstituted Board of Directors of Jammu & Kashmir Cements Limited.

“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject and in terms of Article 77(c) of the Articles of Association (AoA) of the Corporation, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the Board of Directors of Jammu & Kashmir Cements Limited....,” read a government order, as reported by GNS.