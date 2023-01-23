Govt rolls out SHRESHTA scheme to provide residential school facilities to SC children

Under the scheme, the children from SC category will be provided educational facilities from 9th to 12th and the whole expenditure will be borne by the government.

In this regard, the J&K government is chalking out strategies for smooth implementation of the scheme in J&K.

The scheme has been rolled out by the Department of social justice and Empowerment GoI with an aim to provide more opportunities for the meritorious SC boys and girls to study in the "best residential" schools.