Govt says 2451 MVA power capacity added since 2019

Srinagar: Over the past many years, the determined effort of J&K Government has ensured that every citizen of J&K realizes the dream of electricity despite weather vagaries and difficult terrain.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the J&K administration has ensured that common citizens get access to basic necessities of quality roads, electricity and water on priority basis. The aim of the administration is to provide quality electricity to all citizens and businesses and these augmented facilities will address the important need of the growing economy.

To address the current power deficit, J&K has initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme. In 70 years, J&K was able to harness only 3500 MW, and now generation capacity is set to be doubled in four years and tripled in seven years.