Govt school in Handwara grapples with lack of drinking water

The parents of the students said that their wards were suffering due to lack of water. “Even toilets are without water thus making the life of students and staff miserable. The girl students face most of the brunt in absence of water,” Raja Akbar, a local told Greater Kashmir.

Locals of the area are also anguished against the concerned authorities for failing to restore water. They said that they have brought this issue into the notice of Jal Shakti Department several times but to no avail.