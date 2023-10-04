Govt school in Handwara grapples with lack of drinking water

Kupwara, Oct 4: The Upper Primary School (UPS) Warpora in Audoora, Mawer area of Handwara is grappling with lack of drinking water for the past three weeks thus putting students and staff into a lot of hardships.
The parents of the students said that their wards were suffering due to lack of water. “Even toilets are without water thus making the life of students and staff miserable. The girl students face most of the brunt in absence of water,” Raja Akbar, a local told Greater Kashmir.
Locals of the area are also anguished against the concerned authorities for failing to restore water. They said that they have brought this issue into the notice of Jal Shakti Department several times but to no avail.
“Officials at Handwara Jal Shakti Division had assured us of restoring water but eleven days have passed and water is yet to be restored,” they added.
The residents and parents have sought immediate restoration of drinking water to school so that the hardships being faced by the students may end.