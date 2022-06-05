Govt school students without textbooks

Over the last two years, the School Education Department (SED) claimed to have registered around new admissions of one lakh students each year in government schools.

However it seems that the purpose of the much-hyped enrollment drive carried by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has been defeated owing to the failure of the department to provide the text books to the students till date.

Almost half of the academic session is over, but the department is yet to provide textbooks to the students in government schools particularly the newly enrolled students.