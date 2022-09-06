Govt schools in deplorable condition : AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday termed as sad state of affairs in Government Primary School Teadwa Mohalla at Inderwali of Pulwama in Kashmir.
According to a press note, party leader leader Imran Hussain said that firstly BJP weakened the education sector from its roots and now administration is busy in pump and show with events in AC halls with no one is paying concerned towards the deplorable condition of Government schools in the union territory.
A team of Aam Aadmi Party headed by Kashmir Province Incharge and Delhi cabinet minister, Imran Hussain visited GPS Teadwa Mohalla in Kashmir which is being run from two tents as work of building of school sanctioned in 2014 is yet to start.
He said it is a glowing example of failure of government on education front in Jammu and Kashmir .