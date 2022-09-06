Govt schools in deplorable condition : AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday termed as sad state of affairs in Government Primary School Teadwa Mohalla at Inderwali of Pulwama in Kashmir.

According to a press note, party leader leader Imran Hussain said that firstly BJP weakened the education sector from its roots and now administration is busy in pump and show with events in AC halls with no one is paying concerned towards the deplorable condition of Government schools in the union territory.