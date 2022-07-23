Govt seeks completion of BADP projects within current financial year

Srinagar, July 23: Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Dr Raghav Langer today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by Director General BADP, PD&MD, representatives of GOC 9 Corps, 15 Corps, 16 Corps, Project Beacon Srinagar, Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu/Kashmir and other concerned officers.
Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Jammu, representatives of Border Guarding Forces, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Jammu/ Samba/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Poonch/ Bandipora/Baramulla/Kupwara and District level officers of concerned line department/implementing agencies attended the meeting via video conferencing.
The Secretary held a detailed discussion over the implementation of BADP in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir while discussing various issues, bottlenecks & timelines of the ongoing works under BADP.
Secretary PD&MD sought district wise details from the concerned district heads and directed them to complete the projects before 31stMarch, 2023 by adhering to the BADP guidelines and ensuring proper utilization of funds.
While giving brief about the scheme he said that BADP is an important intervention of the Central Government to bring about development of border areas by supplementing the UT Plan Funds to bridge the gaps in socio- economic infrastructure on one hand and improving the security environment in border areas on the other. Besides, he invited attention towards the fact that a new revamped BADP scheme is likely to be launched by MHA, GoI and therefore, fresh appraisal of the existing programme is needed on the basis of zero base budgeting review with a view to identify whether these schemes need to be short closed or allowed to be continued with modified design and financial outlays as needed to optimize the use of public fund and produce optimal benefits to public.
It was informed that there are 832 ongoing works being executed under BADP with an estimated cost of RS 553.83 crore against which an amount of Rs. 313.55 crore stands incurred. Further, the Planning Department has released an amount of Rs. 21.46 cr under revalidation in the month of July, 2022 itself and assured that balance requirement of funds to the tune of Rs 204.60 cr shall also be released in next tranches. It was reiterated that all fresh releases shall be done through SNA, as the scheme has been fully on boarded on the PFMS portal, being a CSS scheme.
Officials of Implementing Agencies like RDD, R&B, Jal Shakti etc were directed not to submit any re-appropriation proposal & close the works within existing sanctioned cost. All remaining tendering process was directed to be completed before August, 2022. District Development Commissioners were told to review the scheme periodically to ensure that completion timelines are adhered to.