Govt seeks completion of BADP projects within current financial year

While giving brief about the scheme he said that BADP is an important intervention of the Central Government to bring about development of border areas by supplementing the UT Plan Funds to bridge the gaps in socio- economic infrastructure on one hand and improving the security environment in border areas on the other. Besides, he invited attention towards the fact that a new revamped BADP scheme is likely to be launched by MHA, GoI and therefore, fresh appraisal of the existing programme is needed on the basis of zero base budgeting review with a view to identify whether these schemes need to be short closed or allowed to be continued with modified design and financial outlays as needed to optimize the use of public fund and produce optimal benefits to public.

It was informed that there are 832 ongoing works being executed under BADP with an estimated cost of RS 553.83 crore against which an amount of Rs. 313.55 crore stands incurred. Further, the Planning Department has released an amount of Rs. 21.46 cr under revalidation in the month of July, 2022 itself and assured that balance requirement of funds to the tune of Rs 204.60 cr shall also be released in next tranches. It was reiterated that all fresh releases shall be done through SNA, as the scheme has been fully on boarded on the PFMS portal, being a CSS scheme.