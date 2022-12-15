Govt seeks explanation from DDOs for salary to employees not registered on JKHRM portal

Srinagar, Dec 15: The Government on Thursday sought explanation within a week from Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) as to why a sizable number of employees was paid salary for October despite them not registering themselves with the Jammu and Kashmir Human Resource Management System.

“In order to streamline the Human Resource Management System across various Departments of Jammu and Kashmir, the General Administration Department vide Circular No 35JK (GAD) of 2022 dated 12 October 2022 and Circular No 40-JK (GAD) of2022 dated 28.10.2022 advised all the employees to register themselves on JKHRM portal and to forward the service details to the concerned DDOs for verification/updation,” read a circular as reported by news agency, GNS.

“Further, it was also impressed upon all the DDOs that the salary for the month of October, 2022 shall be disbursed in favour of those employees only who have registered themselves/updated their service details on the designated portal and the concerned DDOs have verified the same,” it said.