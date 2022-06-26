Govt sees scam in ‘reckless opening’ of SSA schools by past regimes

Srinagar: The government has ordered an in-depth inquiry into the opening of schools under the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme in J&K sensing that it was a “scam by past regimes to accommodate their political workers”.

The move comes in the wake of a complaint received by the School Education Department (SED) regarding the opening of SSA primary schools in gross violation of set norms.

In wake of this, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in an official communication has asked all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to submit the report to the directorate within 10 days.