Govt serious on allowing Muharram processions, have sought details of who and how many will come: Div Com

Srinagar, July 25: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday said that government was serious on lifting decades restrictions on Muharram processions on two routes in Srinagar areas and that ball is in the Shia community's court, who have been asked to provide details about who and how many people will participate in the 8th day procession

Talking to the media persons in Srinagar, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Bidhuri said that series of meetings were held regarding lifting of restrictions on Muharram processions on two routes in Srinagar, which have been imposed decades ago as there might be some issues behind it.