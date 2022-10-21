Govt serves eviction notice to Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Oct 21: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her Fairview residence, even as it offered the former chief minister an alternative accommodation.

“Kindly find enclosed Notice No. DDES/SC/2022/2794 dated 15-10-2022, issued under sub-section 1 of section 4 of The Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1988, read with amended Act, 2016,” read the notice, issued to Mehbooba by the Estates Department.