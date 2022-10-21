Govt serves eviction notice to Mehbooba Mufti, offers her alternative accommodation

Srinagar, Oct 21: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her Fairview residence, even as it offered the former chief minister an alternative accommodation.
“Kindly find enclosed Notice No. DDES/SC/2022/2794 dated 15-10-2022, issued under sub-section 1 of section 4 of The Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Un-authorized Occupants) Act, 1988, read with amended Act, 2016,” read the notice, issued to Mehbooba by the Estates Department.
In the same notice, the estates department said that the government was willing to provide Mehbooba Mufti an alternative accommodation.
“It is to be communicated to your goodself that, should you require an alternative accommodation, the Government is willing to provide the same on your request, on security or any other ground(S),” added the notice.
Earlier this year, another former chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah had vacated his official residence voluntarily in view of changes in the rules of entitlement.
Reportedly, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has also been served a notice to vacate his official residence in Jammu.