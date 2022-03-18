Kashmir

Govt serves show-cause notice to 2 employees for social media activity

Representational Pic
IANS

Srinagar, Mar 18: The government Friday served a show-cause notice to two employees for criticising the administration on social media.

The two employees are working in the Education Department and one of them is a teacher in Government Middle School, Daptyar in Anantnag district, and the other a junior assistant at Government High School at Ring Payeen in Machil area of Kupwara district.

Director School Education has issued show-cause notice to them stating that both were involved in objectionable activities on social media and that their behaviour and conduct was in violation of J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules of 1971, as envisaged under Rule 18 (i).

The two have been asked to explain their position within 10 days or face action under the rules.

