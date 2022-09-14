Govt sets up panel to roll out 4-th phase of back to village programme

Jammu: The government on Wednesday constituted a committee for successful conduct of “fourth phase of Back to Village Programme (B2V4)” in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee will comprise Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education/Information Department as its chairman while Commissioner Secretaries to the Government Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Revenue Department; Social Welfare Department and Information Technology Department; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Secretaries to the Government Youth Services & Sports Department; Planning, Development & Monitoring Department and General Administration Department will be its members. As per an order issued by GAD secretary Dr Piyush Singla, the mandate or terms of reference of the Committee will be to finalize the schedule of the programme; its design content of the Programme and decide upon the exact information and details to be collected at the Panchayat level and the activities to be undertaken during the programme (to be coordinated by Planning, Development & Monitoring Department and Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. Allocation of the officers of Panchayats (to be coordinated by the General Administration Department/ Department of Rural Development &Panchayati Raj); to decide upon the instructions or orders to be issued in connection with the programme and disseminate information about it (programme) among various stakeholders for generating awareness (to be coordinated by the Information Department) will also comprise the mandate of the committee besides any additional information to be included in the template as may be critical to be a particular district or Panchayat.