Govt should have waited for SC verdict before pushing proposed amendment bill in Parliament: Tarigami

Srinagar, July 26: The Central Government should have waited for the Supreme Court verdict before proposing an amendment in the J&K Reorganisation Act, a former legislator said today.
“The proposed J& K Reorganisation Amendment (2023) Bill, allowing reservation of seats for Kashmiri Pandits and migrants from PoK is being introduced in the Parliament at a time when the Supreme court has begun hearing a clutch of petitions filed by the CPI(M) and other petitioners, challenging the J & K Reorganisation Act, 2019 itself,” said CPI (M) leader, M Y Tarigami.
He said the Central government should have waited for the Apex court's final verdict before proposing an amendment bill. “Additionally, the power to nominate the members to the Assembly should rest with the elected government,” he said.
“The government needs to strengthen the displaced communities on the ground,” he added.