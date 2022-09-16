Govt should resume SHGs: AAP

Dr Nawab Nasir said that promoting self employment among educated youth is best tool to deal with problem of unemployment but Jammu and Kashmir Government is insensitive to it and claims of Government for self employment efforts are not based on ground realities.

He mentioned about Self Help Groups of professional engineers and technocrats and said that a scheme was started to keep a cap in development works for SHGs to the level of thirty percent and these SHGs comprising of professional engineers did tremendous job in upliftment of standard of development works and this scheme proved beneficial in two ways that include improvement in quality of works executed by professional men and self employment avenues for unemployed professional men.