Govt should resume SHGs: AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party's state spokesperson Dr Nawab Nasir on Friday hit hard at LG administration for showing insensitive approach towards self employment efforts for educated and professional unemployed youth by closing scheme of keeping a cap in development works for Self Help Groups (SHGs) and demanded resumption of scheme.
In a statement, he said that Government after failing on development front and ensuring a transparent mechanism for Government recruitment has now started to snatch jobs from professional and employed youth going self employment works.
Dr Nawab Nasir said that promoting self employment among educated youth is best tool to deal with problem of unemployment but Jammu and Kashmir Government is insensitive to it and claims of Government for self employment efforts are not based on ground realities.
He mentioned about Self Help Groups of professional engineers and technocrats and said that a scheme was started to keep a cap in development works for SHGs to the level of thirty percent and these SHGs comprising of professional engineers did tremendous job in upliftment of standard of development works and this scheme proved beneficial in two ways that include improvement in quality of works executed by professional men and self employment avenues for unemployed professional men.