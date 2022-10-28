Govt sits over demand of farmers of Kullar Pahalgam to repair irrigation canal

Srinagar, Oct 28: The authorities are sitting over the demand of farmers of the Kullar area of Pahalgam to repair the irrigation canal meant to supply water to their orchards.
A delegation of farmers told Greater Kashmir that in 2014 the irrigation department informed them that a well-planned irrigation canal will be constructed in their area.
“The department in 2014 got the excavator machine and dug the canal. We were expecting that the repairs will follow soon but since then the canal is in shambles. Our orchids are dry and we want the department to look into the issue,” said Bilal Raina, a farmer.
The farmers said that they had to cut down their trees and give land to the department for the canal but the work was never completed.