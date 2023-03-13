Govt steps in to clear air on promotion of kids in preschool classes

In wake of this, the Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson school had dropped the message to the parents to follow a particular chart which would mean that no child below the recommended age limit can be promoted to the next grade.

On Monday, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) issued instructions to the school management to accede to the request of the parents on priority in order to avoid any further mental trauma of students.

"A lot of parents visited this office with the grievance of promotion of their wards in pre-school classes which is taking a heavy toll on the mental health of their children as well as the parents. Earlier the same grievance was amicably resolved in this office when your concerned team was present," reads the DSEK letter addressed to Principal Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson school.

"As such you are requested to accede to the request of the parents on priority in order to avoid any further mental trauma of students," the letter reads.