Govt terms e-Unnat one-stop solution for all services

It was a change they had envisioned. It was only a bleak, far off idea they used to crave for. It was their desire. A hope to realize their innate potential. An easy opportunity to fill colours in their dreams. That also without having to tire themselves in the labyrinthine alleys of offices and departments.

Then few years back a system took shape that truly sensed the needs and aspirations of these youngsters. It foresaw what these youngsters were harboring for years. Those at helm took it upon themselves to materialize what was immaterial for all these years. They started working on all these deliverable and dedicating the same to public one by one. This new dispensation embarked on the path of less government more governance.