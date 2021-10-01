Govt to engage retired engineers for executing RDD works

The decision, pursuant to the Administrative Council decision No.86/13/2021 dated August 14, 2021 has been taken in the Rural Engineering wing of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department for execution of works.

As per the order issued by Principal Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Bipul Pathak, the Director Rural Development Kashmir and Jammu were authorized to initiate the process for engagements of the retired Engineers on contractual basis against the available vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Junior Engineers (JEs) in their respective divisions to expedite execution of works in a prescribed application form.

The contractual engagement of the retired engineers would be made after inviting applications from the eligible retired Engineers by making the advertisements through the electronic and print media to this effect.

Pathak ordered that the contractual engagement of the retired engineers would strictly be made as per the specified terms and conditions.

The terms and conditions specified that the period of contract would be of one year only which would be further extendable in case of satisfactory performance and requirement. “Contractual engagements are liable to be terminated by the competent authority without assigning any reason, whatsoever, at any time. The contractual engagement shall not confer any right or claim or to any regularization or continuation of service,” Pathak specified.

With regard to remuneration, he stated that the Junior Engineers would be paid a consolidated amount of Rs 30,000 per month; Assistant Engineers would be paid Rs 40, 000 per month and Assistant Executive Engineers would be paid Rs 45000 per month.

“The retiree shall be posted against the available vacancy or post mentioned in the contractual engagement order to be issued by the Director concerned,” Pathak directed.

As per order, the maximum age limit for the applicants would be 62 years as on January 1, 2022. The engaged engineer would be continued till he or she attained the age of 65 years or expiry of their contractual period mentioned in the engagement order whichever was earlier.

Pathak specified that they would not be entitled to any kind of regular leave except (casual leave) on a pro-rata basis. The retired engineers would be eligible to apply only against the post from which he or she got retired and not against any other post. Working days and working hours would be the same as applicable in case of other serving officers and employees of the department, Pathak directed.