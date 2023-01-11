Govt to reward best performing Municipalities in J&K with additional funds

The ranking of the Municipalities across J&K will be based on the performance as per the benchmarks prescribed under Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Development Index-2022 (J&K MDI-2022). Special funds will also be provided for building capacities and covering gaps in these Municipalities.

J&K MDI–2022 is a tool to assess the development of urban local bodies across the Union Territory of J&K against the normative development benchmarks.