Govt to roll out job policy soon to benefit maximum youth: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the UT government will roll out a job policy soon under which "maximum youth will get jobs".
"The government will roll out a job policy in coming days and maximum number of youth will get jobs, " news agency KNO quoted the LG telling reporters.
He however said the "qualified youth must give up the mind-set of waiting for the government jobs".
On the security front, the LG said that security forces are "working under a policy to ensure peace and no innocent will be touched, but guilty will be taken to task as per the law".
"Some people aren't happy to see peace prevailing in Kashmir and government won’t allow them to succeed, " he added.