Govt to undertake sector-wise mapping to enable employment opportunities for youth

Addressing the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that sector wise mapping of likely job opportunities in all sectors like industries, tourism, health care, power and others is need of the hour as it will reflect the job creating potential of these sectors. He emphasized upon the RDD to do the scope mapping of these sectors in coordination with these departments so that the youth are trained effectively in their areas of interest and also are able to get gainful employment. The Advisor further asked for developing a curriculum for training of master trainers for counselling the youth in consultation with IIM Jammu so that they can be properly advised. He asked them to explore the option of having a one week foundation course before the start of regular training module so as to develop deeper interest among the identified youth.

The Advisor also directed the RDD to establish a robust counselling mechanism for the youth as it is vital for the successful implementation of the programme. He asked the Commissioner Secretary RDD to establish a coordination mechanism with Union Ministry of Skill Development as they run several schemes which can be leveraged The Advisor also directed the Commissioner Secretary RDD to establish a dedicated call centre for the counselling of youth in consultation with IIT Jammu.