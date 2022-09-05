Govt transfers 3 tracks to Amarnathji cave to BRO for development, maintenance

As per an order issued in this connection by Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar, the transfer of these tracks and roads will be subject to few riders, including the implementation of the decisions of apex court and directions of other courts in letter and spirit. Besides, the statutory clearances, if in case it is required at any stage in the forest area, will also be obtained by BRO.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of the tracks Chandanwari-Sheeshnag-Panjtarni-holy cave track and Baltal-holy cave track, leading to Shri Amarnathji holy cave from Chandanwari and Baltal axis to Border Roads Organization (BRO) for development, maintenance and management of Yatra tracks,” the order read.

As per the conditions laid down for the transfer, the Supreme Court decisions and other courts directions issued from time to time should be implemented in letter and spirit and subject to any petition pending in the court of law.