Govt transfers 3 tracks to Amarnathji cave to BRO for development, maintenance

Jammu: J&K government on Monday transferred three “tracks leading to Shri Amarnathji holy cave from Chandanwari and Baltal axis” to Border Roads Organization (BRO) for “development, maintenance and management.”
Besides, the BRO was also entrusted with the responsibility of the stretch from Ranga to Baltal road, including Nilgrath to Y-Junction, for “development and maintenance.”
As per an order issued in this connection by Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar, the transfer of these tracks and roads will be subject to few riders, including the implementation of the decisions of apex court and directions of other courts in letter and spirit. Besides, the statutory clearances, if in case it is required at any stage in the forest area, will also be obtained by BRO.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of the tracks Chandanwari-Sheeshnag-Panjtarni-holy cave track and Baltal-holy cave track, leading to Shri Amarnathji holy cave from Chandanwari and Baltal axis to Border Roads Organization (BRO) for development, maintenance and management of Yatra tracks,” the order read.
As per the conditions laid down for the transfer, the Supreme Court decisions and other courts directions issued from time to time should be implemented in letter and spirit and subject to any petition pending in the court of law.
It was also specified that all the project reports and work proposals would get approval from the High Level Coordination Committee of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) for execution.
“Resource related issues shall also be placed in the Committee for its due redressal. This arrangement for development and maintenance of Yatra tracks shall not disturb the ongoing NH-501 works of development and DPR preparation undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India,” it was stated.
Kumar further directed that all contracts of PW(R&B) Department and Tourism Department would be completed by October 2022 and all liabilities related to development of tracks would be cleared by March 2023.