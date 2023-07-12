Govt trying to hide reality of J&K before SC: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, July 12 : People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday accused the government of attempting to mislead the Supreme Court regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.
Expressing her confidence in the integrity of the Chief Justice of India, Mufti expressed hope that the Supreme Court would ensure justice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference, the PDP chief alleged that the government was presenting a false image of normalcy in the region to influence the court's perception and called for a fair assessment of the ground reality.
The PDP chief urged the Supreme Court to thoroughly examine the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking into account the concerns of the people. She stated, "The integrity of the Chief Justice of India is unquestionable, and I trust that the Supreme Court will deliver justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.