Govt will ensure safety of every citizen: LG

Srinagar, May 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took stock of the situation in the border districts of J&K with all the senior administrative, Police, and district officials including Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the border districts, earlier this morning.

The LG is closely monitoring the situation. He reiterated that the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

“We will ensure the safety of every citizen,” he said.

The LG has also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation.

