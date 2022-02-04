Govt withdraws all posts referred to PSC, SSB for selection before Oct 31, 2019

In a letter addressed to PSC and SSB, the general administration department (GAD) has advised the two selection bodies that all posts referred to them before October 31, 2019 for which selections have still not been made, shall stand withdrawn.

"All posts referred to JKPSC/SSB prior to 31.10.2019, for which selections have not been finalized till date, as also the posts in which there are litigations and the cases are pending in Hon'ble court shall be deemed to have been withdrawn with immediate effect", the administrative council headed by Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha decided in its meeting.