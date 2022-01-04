Govt working for equitable development of J&K: LG

Jammu, Jan 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government was continuously working for the equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after listening to the issues presented by former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Zaffar Manhas who called on the LG to put forth the general issues of district Shopian at Raj Bhavan in Jammu, the LG said that the government was working for the holistic and equitable development of all areas of J&K.
He said that the issues and demands brought up by the former MLC would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal on merit.
The LG urged him to continue his efforts for the welfare of the people.
Earlier, Manhas apprised the LG of various public demands pertaining to the augmentation of the road network, power, and water supply in the Kandi belt of Shopian, besides better facilities and staff strength at District Hospital Shopian and Keller Hospital.