Govt’s directive to agencies offering Pvt security services

Srinagar, Aug 19 The J&K government has directed the agencies offering private security to verify the character and antecedents of the employees, warning stern action against the violators.
The move comes after the government has observed that some private security agencies have engaged or employed persons as security guards and supervisors without verification of character and antecedents.
Already, the government has notified the Jammu & Kashmir Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2022, in May this year, with an aim to regulate the functioning of Private Security Agencies (PSA) operating within the J&K UT.
"Amongst other stipulations, Rule 7 of the Rules, provides that before any person is employed or engaged as a Security Guard or Supervisor, the agency shall satisfy itself with the Character and Antecedents of such person in the manner as prescribed in the said Rule," an official document of the J&K Home Department reads.
It states that the Rule 4(7) provides that the Licensee shall immediately intimate the controlling authority about any Criminal 'Charges framed against the persons forming the agency or against a private security guard or supervisor engaged or employed by the agency in the course of performance of duties as PSA.