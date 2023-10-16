‘Govt’s efforts to promote, preserve J&K’s cultural heritage underway’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the two-day Wathora Cultural Festival at Government Degree College, Chadoora organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with the All Jammu and Kashmir Folk Artists Association, Shah said that the government was making all efforts to promote and preserve our exquisite cultural legacy.

He assured all support to the artists or those associated with cultural activities and appreciated the organisers, artists, and students for their enthusiastic participation in the event.