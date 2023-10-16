‘Govt’s efforts to promote, preserve J&K’s cultural heritage underway’

Budgam, Oct 16: Secretary Tourism and Culture, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah Monday said that the efforts of the government to promote and preserve J&K's cultural heritage were underway.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the two-day Wathora Cultural Festival at Government Degree College, Chadoora organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with the All Jammu and Kashmir Folk Artists Association, Shah said that the government was making all efforts to promote and preserve our exquisite cultural legacy.
He assured all support to the artists or those associated with cultural activities and appreciated the organisers, artists, and students for their enthusiastic participation in the event.
Shah said that JKAACL would continue to organise these cultural programmes in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions for the promotion and preservation of the rich cultural heritage of J&K.
He urged the youth to play a critical role in rejuvenating and keeping J&K’s rich culture alive.
On the inaugural day, performances of Kashmiri Rouf, Sufiana music, folk music, Bhand-e-Pather, Dambali dance, Bachnagma, Wanvon, and Ladishah were presented by different groups of artists.