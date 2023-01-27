GOVT’S FOOD PROCESSING PROGRAMME | Traders seek boost to walnuts industry

The government said that ‘UT Level Food Processing Programme for Development of Clusters for Specific Products of J&K’ is Rs 879.75 crore initiative that aims to maximise farmer income and minimise post-harvest losses. The government would focus on seven products from 17 districts of J&K. Muhammad Yousuf Kakroo, a walnut trader in Uri said that the walnuts from the area had not been taken up by the government in this important programme.

“In this new programme, the government has focused on the walnuts from Kupwara and Kishtwar, but Uri’s Lagama town has the largest and oldest walnut market in India. But this market has been forgotten by the concerned authorities,” Kakroo said.