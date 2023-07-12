Kashmir
Govt’s land to poor scheme must start from Srinagar’s old city: Khursheed Alam
Srinagar, July 12: Provincial President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference and former legislator Mohammad Khurshid Alam today urged the government to start the land to poor scheme from Srinagar’s old city.
Alam in a statement stated that the recently announced government welfare programme, aimed at providing five marlas of land to the underprivileged in Kashmir, should prioritise Srinagar, specifically focusing on the old city. Over the years, said Alam, the residents of downtown Srinagar, encompassing neighborhoods such as Habba Kadal, Khanyar, Eid Gah, and Hazaratbal, have endured the consequences of inadequate planning and development by the past governments.