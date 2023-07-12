Govt’s land to poor scheme must start from Srinagar’s old city: Khursheed Alam

Alam in a statement stated that the recently announced government welfare programme, aimed at providing five marlas of land to the underprivileged in Kashmir, should prioritise Srinagar, specifically focusing on the old city. Over the years, said Alam, the residents of downtown Srinagar, encompassing neighborhoods such as Habba Kadal, Khanyar, Eid Gah, and Hazaratbal, have endured the consequences of inadequate planning and development by the past governments.