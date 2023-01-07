Govt's silence over blood bath on roads unfortunate : AAP

Srinagar, Jan 7: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expressed its deep concern over Government's silence on blood bath that is taking place on roads of Jammu and Kashmir in which more than 10000 people have lost their lives in last 10 years and over 85000 have suffered injuries.
Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference and was addressed by its leaders Muddasir Hassan,Nasir Ali Khan and Hakeem Ruhuallah Ghazi.
Aam Aadmi Party's Vice President of Central Kashmir and noted Road Safety Activist, Nasir Ali Khan said that road safety is an important issue in Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately successive governments have paid no attention towards this and blood path on J&K roads due to roads due to accidents is going on unabated.
Sharing official figures, Khan said that more than 10000 people have lost their lives in accidents in last 10 years and over 85000 have received injuries and the present figure of deaths in road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir per year is around 750.
He said that this is a big figure and no one can believe that we have lost more than 10000 innocent and precious human lives in road accidents in last 10 years.
Nasir Ali Khan while underlining the importance of road safety said that successive governments of different political parties in Jammu and Kashmir unfortunately paid no attention towards this emerging issue and rather gave priority to betterment of their own transportation instead of public transportation.