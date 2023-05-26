Goyal transferred to housing and urban dept, Singh posted as commissioner secretary industries

According to an order, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKIDFC, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, relieving, H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department of the additional charge of the post.

As per the order, Vikramjit Singh, Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department.