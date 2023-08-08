GP funds claims | Employees urge authorities to expedite processing 

Srinagar, Aug 8: Employees of various departments have urged the authorities to expedite the processing of GP Fund claims filed by them as the delay in releasing payments is putting them in mental agony.
A delegation of J&K Government employees said that they are under tremendous mental agony as their GP Fund withdrawal cases are not being settled at respective treasuries on time.
Aggrieved employees said that they have applied for withdrawal of their own money that is being kept with the government agencies so that they withdraw it at the time of need. But are being denied getting this money back.
One of the employees said, “I am retiring in a few months and as per norms had applied for GP Fund withdrawal some 4 months back but the Treasury Officer Khanyar is telling me to wait.”