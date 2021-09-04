GPC’s new executive body constituted

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the move was taken after the majority of members of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Srinagar moved a motion of no confidence against the existing office bearers of GPC Srinagar. The motion was supported by six of the 11 members of the GPC and was taken under rules in consonance with the Sikh Religious Endowment Act-1993.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue and other concerned were present on the occasion.

The writ petition bearing No 1726/2021 was filed by the outgoing committee and was dismissed by the High Court.