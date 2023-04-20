Gradual decrease in precipitation in J&K from today: MeT

Light to moderate rain is likely in J&K at scattered places during the next 24 hours," said an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department

Srinagar had 7.9, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 0.4 and Leh minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.5, Katra 16.2, Batote 9.1, Banihal 8.5 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum temperature.