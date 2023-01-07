Gram Panchayats earning funds by raising plantations

Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are getting fully involved and playing a meaningful role in collaboration with functionaries of the Government Departments.

One of such important mandates which GPs have been carrying forward is raising plantations to establish Green assets by utilizing the vacant Village Common Lands/State lands in their respective Gram Panchayats in collaboration with the Social Forestry Wing under Department of Forests, Environment and Ecology of J&K.