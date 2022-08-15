Grand closing of Jashn-e-Tulail festival held

Srinagar, Aug 14: Tulail finally witnessed a grand closing of the one week long Jashn-e-Tulail festival .
According to a press note, the event was organised by the army at Baraub in Tulail region.The function was witnessed by huge crowd from all neighbouring villages of Tulail. There were various government and Army stalls to promote local culture, flora and fauna.
Kids and youth enjoyed various games stalls in which their skills were tested. Folk song performances were on display by local troupes followed by various performances by various artists.
Tulail witnessed extensive participation of ladies for the first time ever. The event culminated with breathtaking fireworks display organised by the Indian Army.
The main performers were Yembarzal group cultural dance ( Shagufta), Sufi Qawali group song (Waseem Khan), female Singer (Nargis Khatoon),a Bollywood singer (Asif Faiz Mir), Gazals (Zia-Ul- Alam), Army Pipe and Jazz band by 6/5 GR and Mc by Nasir Khan and Sanobar.