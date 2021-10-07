Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam condemns Srinagar teachers' killings

The statement comes after two teachers from the minority communities in Kashmir were shot dead inside their school in Eidgah area of Srinagar this morning.

On Tuesday evening, three civilians including owner of renowned chemist shop 'Bindroo Healthzone' and a non-local vendor were shot dead within an hour or so.



Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam while condemning the civilian killings, was quoted by news agency KNO saying, "no religion allows the killing of innocent civilians and that this will lead to nowhere".

Mufti Nasir expressed shock and grief and extended solidarity and sympathies with the families of all those killed in the past few days in Srinagar.

"Islam prohibits attacking unarmed person. Muslim community of Kashmir stands with the bereaved families at this hour of grief and shock,” he said.

The Grand Mufti further said that "no one will be allowed to harm the communal fabric of Kashmir which is intact since past so many decades".