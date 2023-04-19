Grand Mufti seeks action against 'miscreant' behind leaked Eid announcement video

Srinagar, Apr 19: The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir ul Islam, submitted a complaint to the police on Wednesday, seeking action against the person who leaked his pre-recorded video announcement regarding the sighting of the moon for Eid.
Islam was recording a video for Doordarshan with both positive and negative announcements on the sightings of the moon when someone appears to have recorded the statement and leaked it on social media. The broadcaster keeps both recordings and waits for the assent of the grand mufti for the relevant announcement on the specific day.
Islam wrote to the in-charge of cybercrime in Srinagar to find out the culprit. "The undersigned today was busy with Doordarshan Kendra in connection with pre-recording positive/negative announcement regarding sighting of crescent. Some miscreant present in the office used his cellphone and recorded the statement in order to create confusion among the general public," the complaint said.
"It is requested to kindly identify the person and take appropriate action against such a person for breach of trust and creating a law and order problem," it said with a copy to SSP Srinagar.