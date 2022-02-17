Kashmir

Grenade attack on CRPF vehicle in Shopian, no loss of life reported

While no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, the tyres of the vehicle were damaged by the explosion.
Security forces on standby during an encounter. [Representational Picture]Aman Farooq/ GK File
Gulzar Bhat
Gulzar Bhat

Srinagar, Feb 17: CRPF personnel on Thursday evening escaped a grenade attack by militants on their vehicle in Keegam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that militants lobbed grenade on a CRPF gypsy.

However the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside. While no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, the tyres of the vehicle were damaged by the explosion.

Soon after the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

