Kashmir
Grenade lobbed on CRPF bunker in south Kashmir's Anantnag, no loss reported
Srinagar, Oct 2: Militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker at KP road area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the militants lobbed the grenade on a CRPF bunker near Oxford School. The grenade however missed the intended target without causing any harm to the personnel, the officer said.
The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.