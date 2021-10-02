Grenade lobbed on CRPF bunker in south Kashmir's Anantnag, no loss reported
Security forces examine the site of a militant attack in September, 2021. [Representational Picture]Mubashir Khan/GK File
Kashmir

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Oct 2: Militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker at KP road area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the militants lobbed the grenade on a CRPF bunker near Oxford School. The grenade however missed the intended target without causing any harm to the personnel, the officer said.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

south Kashmir
grenade attack

