Grenade thrower in today's Srinagar attack arrested: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar Jan 25: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the "grenade thrower" in today's attack on the security forces at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a cop and three civilians were injured.
"SrinagarPolice arrested grenade thrower who was involved in today’s terror incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. Investigation is going on," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
Police identified the accused as Aijaz Wani son of Fayaz Wani of Fatehkadal area in downtown Srinagar. Aijaz, police said, is a "chronic stone pelter".
