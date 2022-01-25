Kashmir

Grenade thrower in today's Srinagar attack arrested: IGP Kashmir

Police identified the accused as Aijaz Wani son of Fayaz Wani of Fatehkadal area in downtown Srinagar, a "chronic stone pelter" as per police.
Grenade thrower in today's Srinagar attack arrested: IGP Kashmir
A police inspector and three civilians were injured in the grenade attack on the security forces at the busy Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar city on Tuesday afternoon January 25, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Jan 25: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the "grenade thrower" in today's attack on the security forces at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a cop and three civilians were injured.

"SrinagarPolice arrested grenade thrower who was involved in today’s terror incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. Investigation is going on," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

Police identified the accused as Aijaz Wani son of Fayaz Wani of Fatehkadal area in downtown Srinagar. Aijaz, police said, is a "chronic stone pelter".

"Chronic stone pelter Aijaz Wani S/O Fayaz Wani R/O Fatehkadal, #Srinagar lobbed grenade on civilians in which a few civilians got injured, #arrested. #Investigation is going on, " IGP Kashmir said.

A police inspector and three civilians were injured in today's grenade attack on the security forces at the busy Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar city in the afternoon.

Srinagar
Kashmir
IGP Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com