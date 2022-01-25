Grenade thrower in today's Srinagar attack arrested: IGP Kashmir

Police identified the accused as Aijaz Wani son of Fayaz Wani of Fatehkadal area in downtown Srinagar. Aijaz, police said, is a "chronic stone pelter".

"Chronic stone pelter Aijaz Wani S/O Fayaz Wani R/O Fatehkadal, #Srinagar lobbed grenade on civilians in which a few civilians got injured, #arrested. #Investigation is going on, " IGP Kashmir said.