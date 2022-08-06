Grief expressed over killing

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Monday expressed grief over the killing of a youth near an encounter site in Redwani Kulgam and demanded that a thorough probe should be conducted to determine the reasons behind the civilan death, a statement by party said.

In the statement, the party’s MP Hasnain Masoodi, state secretary Sakina Itoo, South Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, District President Ab Majeed Larmi expressed profound grief and sorrow over the killing of Kulgam youth Manzoor Ahmad Lone and said that the party stands in solidarity with the victims’ family.

The leaders prayed for peace to departed soul and strength to bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss.