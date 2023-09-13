Grievance redressal camps held at 3 blocks of Kulgam

Public delegations from Chowgam, Santa’s, Srandoo, Frisal and various other areas participated in the grievance redressal camp and apprised the DC of their issues and grievances besides other developmental requirements of their areas. All the issues were listened to by the chair and some of the issues were redressed on the spot.

On the occasion, Officers on the spot responded to the queries and demands of people pertaining to their departments. Addressing the occasion, the DC urged people to participate in upcoming Gram Sabhas to prioritize developmental requirements of their areas.

Earlier, ACD gave a detailed brief on action taken on grievances & issues raised during previous block diwas.