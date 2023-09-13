Grievance redressal camps held at 3 blocks of Kulgam

Kulgam, Sep 13: Under the ambitious weekly Block Diwas programme and with an aim to strengthen the grievances redressal mechanism in the district, the District Administration Kulgam today organized Mega Block Diwas in three blocks of the district viz. Devsar, Kulgam and D.H.Pora.
During the grievance redressal camps, all the concerned officers of different departments remained available for people at all the three venues and listened to their issues and grievances for early redressal.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat chaired a grievances redressal camp at Kulgam where he listened to issues and grievances of people.
Public delegations from Chowgam, Santa’s, Srandoo, Frisal and various other areas participated in the grievance redressal camp and apprised the DC of their issues and grievances besides other developmental requirements of their areas. All the issues were listened to by the chair and some of the issues were redressed on the spot.
On the occasion, Officers on the spot responded to the queries and demands of people pertaining to their departments. Addressing the occasion, the DC urged people to participate in upcoming Gram Sabhas to prioritize developmental requirements of their areas.
Earlier, ACD gave a detailed brief on action taken on grievances & issues raised during previous block diwas.