Groom, father booked for failing to turn up on reception

Awantipora, Sep 19: Police on Tuesday arrested a groom and his father in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area for not showing up for the wedding last week.
According to the family of the bride, the reception was scheduled on September 16 in Kandizal village, 2 kms from Awantipora town. However, the groom and his family gave it a miss, spurring the bride’s family to register a complaint against them with the local police station.
Acting on the complaint, police on Tuesday arrested the groom and his father.
“Police Station Awantipora received a written complaint from one Shazia Akhter against Fayaz Ahmad Dar and his father Mohammad Shahban Dar son of Gh. Qadir Dar residents of Kandizal Awantipora stated that her wedding reception was scheduled on 16/09/2023 with Fayaz Ahmad Dar, after performing the Nikah earlier”, said a police spokesperson in a statement.
The statement said that the reception was called off at the last moment by the family of the groom on the pretext that he had run away and had refused to attend the reception there by denying the Nikah which had been performed earlier.
“On receipt of this information, Police has taken the cognizance of the matter by registering FIR No 182/2023 under relevant sections of law in Police Station Awantipora against the groom and his father and subsequently both have been arrested. Further investigation in the case is going on”, read the police statement.