Groom, father booked for failing to turn up on reception

Awantipora, Sep 19: Police on Tuesday arrested a groom and his father in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area for not showing up for the wedding last week.

According to the family of the bride, the reception was scheduled on September 16 in Kandizal village, 2 kms from Awantipora town. However, the groom and his family gave it a miss, spurring the bride’s family to register a complaint against them with the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, police on Tuesday arrested the groom and his father.