Groom, his father arrested for not turning up at wedding reception in south Kashmir's Awantipora

In a statement, the police said that they have taken cognizance of the matter by registering FIR No. 182/2023 under the relevant sections of the law at the Awantipora Police Station against the groom and his father, both of whom have subsequently been arrested.

The Awantipora Police Station received a written complaint from Shazia Akhter against Fayaz Ahmad Dar and his father, Mohammad Shahban Dar, son of Gh. Qadir Dar, residents of Kandizal Awantipora. The complaint stated that her wedding reception with Fayaz Ahmad Dar was scheduled for September 16, 2023, after performing the Nikah earlier.

However, all the arrangements were in place for the groom's arrival, along with the wedding procession, the statement said.