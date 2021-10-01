Ground situation belies BJP Govt’s development claims: PAGD

A PAGD statement issued here said that the claims of the BJP government that abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of a state with special status into two union territories had paved way for new industries, created new employment opportunities, decreased violence incidents, brought atmosphere of peace and security, nurtured democracy, eradicated corruption, brought new Central laws for betterment of people in this region were nothing but a concocted and fabricated stories while the ground situation belies these claims.

“The claims in a recently released report by the Union Home ministry are far from reality,” the PAGD statement said.