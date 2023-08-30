Kashmir
Group of officers placed in Non functional grade call on ADGP Headquarters
Srinagar, Aug 30: A group of Gazetted Police officers who were recently placed in Non Functional Grade called on the ADGP (Headquarters/Coordination) PHQ M.K Sinha at Police Headquarters and expressed their gratitude to the UT government and PHQ.
IGP (Headquarters/CIV) PHQ, B.S Tutti, AIG (Training/Policy) J.S Johar and FA/CAO PHQ Naila Zahoor were present on the occasion.
ADGP Headquarters while congratulating the officers wished them good luck for the future. He hoped that they will work more professionally and dedicatedly to achieve the organizational goals especially towards safety and security of the people. He expressed thanks and gratitude to the UT government which has been solving the issues for J&K Police on priority.